Wilton P&Z approves Montessori School expansion

The Montessori School on Whipple Road, Wilton, Conn., 2019

The Wilton Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a special permit application from the Montessori School on Whipple Road in Wilton to expand from pre-kindergarten through sixth grade to pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.

The resolution passed by the commission indicates total student enrollment is currently capped at 230 students and enrollment of seventh and eighth grades will not exceed 40 total students for both grades.

The school must also report its student enrollment on Sept. 1 of every school year, categorized by grade level and student age.

In order to lessen congestion on Whipple Road, the 14 head-in parking spaces are restricted for teacher and staff parking only. The school must also continue to have a monitor direct traffic during morning and afternoon student drop-off and pick-up.

The school must also arrange for off-site parking, including the use of a shuttle bus, for overflow parking at school-hosted events.