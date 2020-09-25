Wilton Middlebrook School announces interim dean

Special education teacher Nicole Querze has been named Wilton Middlebrook School's interim dean of students for the 2020-21 school year.

Wilton — Wilton Public Schools has announced that Nicole Querze has been named Middlebrook School’s interim dean of students for the 2020-21 school year.

Querze is a special education teacher and instructional leader for the middle school, and was selected to serve as interim dean after participating in a multi-step interview process, according to the announcement.

She was selected for the position from a committee of teachers, administrators, and a parent representative. “We are truly fortunate to have so many talented educators in our school district,” said one committee member.

Querze has been a special education teacher at Middlebrook School since 2012. During her time in the district, she led the development and implementation of programs for students with unique academic, social, emotional, and behavioral needs.

In her role as instructional leader, she provided leadership for special education teachers, psychologists, related service providers, and paraprofessionals. Querze has served on a number of district committees including the Social Emotional Learning Committee, and she advises various extracurricular activities including Youth to Youth and Unified Sports.

Prior to her time in the district, Querze served as an autism and inclusion specialist for the Darien public schools, a special education teacher for Cooperative Education Services, and an early childhood interventionist for the birth to three program in Encinitas, Calif.

In addition to her work in the classroom, Querze has been a coach for synchronized swimming for nearly 20 years and has been a coach and manager for the USA Junior National Synchronized Swimming Team and a manager for the USA Olympic Synchronized Swimming Team.

She holds a bachelor’s degree from James Madison University, a master’s degree from Southern Connecticut State University, and a 6th year certificate from Sacred Heart University.