Wilton Meadows event aims to take the fear out of aging

A brunch and discussion panel on Sunday, Oct. 27, is intended to take the fear out of aging.

Presented by Wilton Meadows Health & Rehabilitation Center, it will begin with brunch at 10 a.m. at Congregation Beth El, 109 East Avenue in Norwalk. The panel discussion will begin at 10:30.

According to information from Wilton Meadows, senior citizens will soon outnumber any other demographic in Fairfield County. The “Aging Population Panel” will present resources available for financial planning, geriatric assessment, care management, legal issues and more within the community.

All ages are welcome. RSVP: Elanit Linder at elinder@wiltonmeadows.com.