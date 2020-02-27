Wilton Library will give away books for jazz series

Wilton Library will give away 200 copies of F. Scott Fitzgerald's "Tales of the Jazz Age" on March 3, courtesy of Fairfield County Bank. From left, are Elaine Tai-Lauria, executive director, Wilton Library and Lauren McLaughlin, assistant director, Wilton Library. Seated is Carol Johnson, vice president, Fairfield County Bank.

Wilton Library has chosen “Tales of the Jazz Age” by F. Scott Fitzgerald for its community-wide reading program, Wilton Reads 2020. To kick off the event, 200 free books will be given away at the library courtesy of Fairfield County Bank on Tuesday, March 3, from 10 a.m. to noon, and again from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., on a first-come, first-served basis.

The library is collaborating with the Wilton Public School District to bring all that is jazz to everyone in the community, from kindergartens to adults. Book, art, and cultural discussions and a jazz concert will be held in April. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for more details.