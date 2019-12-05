Wilton Library’s holiday book sale is underway

Workers at Wilton Library's holiday book sale, from left, Pat Gould, Jan MacEwan, Maureen Granito, Barbara Quist and Amy Kirk.

The Wilton Library’s annual holiday book sale kicked off at noon on Thursday, Dec. 5.

Collectors and book lovers were lined up before noon, waiting to run to various tables checking out the offerings.

The book sale runs through Dec. 29, during regular library hours.

There are books, DVDs and CDs with seasonal themes, as well as cookbooks, art books, gardening books, materials for babies through seniors and everyone in between.

The inventory is replenished daily. All proceeds benefit the library at 137 Old Ridgefield Road.