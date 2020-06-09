Wilton Library’s drive-thru window opens June 22

WILTON — Wilton Library patrons may once again pick up books and other materials at its drive-thru window beginning 10 a.m. on Monday, June 22. No returns will be accepted; those must be dropped off in the blue return bin.

Located on Godfrey Place, the drive-thru window will be open Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The building will remain closed to the public for now.

“We are thrilled to be able to welcome people back to our drive-thru window,” Elaine Tai-Lauria, the library’s executive director, said. “Our patrons responded wonderfully to using our Digital Library during this time and we greatly appreciate all of the positive feedback we have received. Keeping up with everyone’s reading and entertainment activities kept us very busy behind the scenes. And now we’re ready to see smiling faces in their cars.”

Before the drive-thru will be opened, the library is asking patrons to return their borrowed items to the blue return bin in the library’s parking lot beginning Tuesday, June 16. This is the only place where items will be able to be returned. Library staff will disinfect and quarantine the items for 72 hours, then the materials will be processed, re-shelved and made ready for borrowing. Patron accounts will be updated within seven days after items have been returned.

With the June 22 opening of the drive-thru window, patrons will be able to pick up items they have placed on hold ahead of time. They will be notified by either email, text or phone when their items will be available to be picked up at the drive-thru window.

“We have been working with the town health director and other frontline professionals to ensure that the library’s processes and procedures are following state and local guidelines to keep the public and our staff safe,” Tai-Lauria said.

During the last few months, overdue fees have been waived and due dates have been extended through July 31. The donation bins on Godfrey Place will remain closed for now.

Information: www.wiltonlibrary.org.