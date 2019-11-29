Wilton Library’s Holiday Book Sale starts Thursday

Wilton Library's Holiday Book Sale is a popular destination for gift giving. The sale starts Dec. 5.

Kim Leonard gets a jump on holiday shopping at Wilton Library during last year’s Holiday Stroll. The library’s annual Holiday Book Sale kicks off at noon on Thursday, Dec. 5, and runs through Dec. 29. during regular library hours. There will be books, DVDs and CDs with seasonal themes, as well as cookbooks, art books, gardening books, materials for babies through seniors and everyone in between. The inventory is replenished daily. All proceeds benefit the library at 137 Old Ridgefield Road.