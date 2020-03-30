Wilton Library remains closed, Post 86 postpones event

Wilton Library has announced it will remain closed until further notice, extending its closing past March 31 to meet local, state and federal guidelines for nonprofits. April programs including the library’s book sale fundraiser are postponed. less Wilton Library has announced it will remain closed until further notice, extending its closing past March 31 to meet local, state and federal guidelines for nonprofits. April programs including the library’s ... more Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Library remains closed, Post 86 postpones event 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, James B. Whipple American Legion Post 86 of Wilton has postponed its Centennial Celebration which was scheduled for May 2. The event will now be scheduled for a future date in October.

Wilton Library has announced it will remain closed to the public until further notice in compliance with medical recommendations and Gov. Ned Lamont’s Executive Order 7H.

The order stipulates that nonprofits reduce their in-person (on-site) workforce by 100 percent, which the library has done. The mandate also includes the library’s drive-thru window.

The library had previously said the window would be closed at least through March 31.

“It saddens us to have to do this but we understand that this is what is required for the health of the community. We are following all the recommended local, state and federal guidelines and we will be back in force as soon as it is deemed safe for all,” Elaine Tai-Lauria, the library’s executive director, said.

“We will work diligently to reschedule our very important book sale fundraiser and our Wilton Reads program, as well as other programs and events. We miss seeing our patrons and very much look forward to welcoming everyone again,” she added.

Although the physical building is closed, patrons may download e-books, e-audiobooks and e-magazines, stream movies, TV shows and music, learn new skills and languages, through the library’s Digital Library and research databases at www.wiltonlibrary.org using their Wilton Library card.

“Our doors and drive-thru window are closed at this time, but library staff are vigorously working remotely to respond to our patrons. In addition to answering questions, issuing library cards, adding digital resources, assisting patrons to utilize online resources, and meeting virtually, we also are enhancing our digital and online services platform. Just the other day we added enhancements such as pre-recorded story times. Now the children can see familiar staff members telling them stories,” Tai-Lauria said.

Storytimes can be accessed through the library’s website and clicking on Children’s Remote Services.

The library’s “At Home with Wilton Library” series emails are being sent out every few days to keep people connected to the library. People working from home can access online tutorials from lynda.com, try new recipes using eCookbooks, or find ideas to make weekends at home productive and entertaining.

Community members may sign up for emails at www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on “Join the Week Ahead mailing list.”

The library’s reference librarians may be reached at reference@wiltonlibrary.org. For patrons needing updated or new Wilton Library cards, call 203-762-6334 and leave a message with name, number and email address.

Regarding overdue library books, since the blue return bin is closed, patrons should keep their library items at home. Any overdue fees will be waived until further notice and due dates will be adjusted. During this time, the library’s book donation bins are closed. People are being asked to keep their donations until further notice.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com