Wilton Library presents virtual literary salon

James Joyce around 1914, four years before his novel "Ulysses" was first serialized in the American journal The Little Review. Michael Bellacosa expects to use a segment of Joyce reading from the novel for Wilton Library's Friday Evening Virtual Literary Salon.

WILTON — As another week of working or simply being shut in at home comes to a close on Friday, April 24, those who enjoy literature may join in for some intellectual stimulation at a virtual literary salon beginning at 6 p.m.

It’s a follow-up to the very popular in-person program offered in November at Wilton Library that drew 60 people who enjoyed a glass of wine, a nibble of cheese, and conversation about “the great books.”

This time will be different, of course. Participants must supply their own wine, but no one will criticize if you show up in your slippers.

As before, the virtual hosts will be Michael Bellacosa, the library’s community engagement manager, and Judson Scruton, host of the library’s recurring poetry seminars.

“There are people who are stuck at home that are working pretty hard all week, and we thought 6 o’clock was a logical time,” Bellacosa said in describing the event to Hearst Connecticut Media. “People are thinking, ‘I’m done. Let’s do this intellectual thing before planning dinner.’”

Bellacosa and Scruton will kick things off by sharing some of their recent literary experiences of interest.

“There’s a fantastic video of James Joyce reading from ‘Ulysses,’” Bellacosa said, offering up one of the items he expects to share.

Those who sign up are asked to include links to some of their literary discoveries of the past few weeks.

“Maybe a short lecture by a favorite literature professor or or a video of an author reading a short story that we can show a short part of,” Bellacosa said.

“It can even be more expansive such as a project they came upon that combines elements of literature, art, history or even architecture,” he added. Links should be sent in advance to mbellacosa@wiltonlibrary.org.

The event is limited to 30 people and there will be a wait list of 20 names.

“When you have too many people for a Zoom meeting it can get unwieldy,” Bellacosa said. “It won’t be completely free-flowing but we want some interaction.”

He envisions that he and Scruton will have an opportunity to look over the submissions and then ask people to comment, turning on their microphones and cameras in turn.

“Depending on the number of people, we could leave everybody’s mics and videos on,” he said.

Registration online at www.wiltonlibrary.org is required in order to receive the invitation link to the Zoom session shortly before it begins. Click on Events to find Friday Evening Virtual Literary Salon.

The program is made possible due to the support of the Literary Series in Memory of Amy Quigley.

More virtual programs may be found at www.wiltonlibrary.org.