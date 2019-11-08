Wilton Library presents panel discussion on Alzheimer’s

In recognition of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, Wilton Library will present a free panel discussion on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Topics of discussion will include: the medical implications of Alzheimer’s, communication strategies, legal and financial planning, and family dynamics. There will be time for questions.

Shanon Jordan, Southwestern Regional Director for the Alzheimer’s Association’s Connecticut chapter will moderate a panel that includes:

Alan Radin, MD: Internist, Geriatrician.

Danielle Ramos: Director of Community Relations, National Healthcare.

Robin Roscillo: Elder Support Services.

Lynda Lee Arnold: Attorney, Czepiga Daly Pope LLC.

Dick Helstein, Caregiver.

Register at www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call 203-762-6334 for more information.