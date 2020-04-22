Wilton Library plans virtual programs

WILTON — Wilton Library has arranged a dozen or so virtual programs available through the rest of April. The programs are either via YouTube or Zoom. All of the programs are free and most require registration. Here are the highlights:

Adult crafts

Wednesday, April 22, Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy, 2-3:30 p.m.

Business

Thursday, April 23, SCORE Business Webinar: Creative Professional Series—four-part series — Business, Legal, Tax Issues, 12-1 p.m.

Thursday, April 30, SCORE Webinar: Creative Professional Series—four-part series — Marketing, 12-1 p.m.

Children

Story Times, Monday through Fridays, virtual and pre-recorded.

Literature/Book groups

Thursday, April 23, Literary Seminar Series — Introductory session, 10:30-11 a.m.

Friday, April 24, Friday Evening Virtual Literary Salon via Zoom, 6-7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 29, At Home with Book Buzz, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Thursday, April 30, May 7, 14 and 21 Virtual New Yorker Shorts: Four Weeks of Short Stories From The New Yorker, 5-6:30 p.m.

Teens/Parents

Monday, April 27, College Q&A with Matthew Greene, 4:30-5 p.m.