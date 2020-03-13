Wilton Library offers digital, drive-thru services

Wilton Library's drive-thru window on Godfrey Place will be open beginning Monday, March 16, for patrons to pick up and return items.

WILTON — Although Wilton Library is closed to the public for the rest of the month, it will continue to serve patrons in a number of ways.

Now through Sunday, March 15, the library’s custodial staff will perform a systematic deep cleaning of all surfaces following guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control. These cleaning procedures will continue for the foreseeable future.

Beginning Monday, March 16, although the building will remain closed to the public, the library’s drive-thru window will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for patrons to pick up items they have placed on hold, and to return items. The drive-thru window is on the Godfrey Place side of the building. As always, patrons may use the blue drop bin in the library’s parking lot for returning items at any time.

The library plans to have staff working from Monday, March 16, through Sunday, March 22, as follows:

Monday through Friday — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday — 1 to 5 p.m.

All questions, holds, renewals and returns will be handled by phone or the drive-thru window. Patrons will be notified when items are available to be picked up. Overdue fees will be waived from March 11 through March 15.

“This is such a changing environment,” Executive Director Elaine Tai-Lauria said. “These are our plans for this week. They were devised with patron safety in mind given this very fluid situation.”

Patrons may place adult items on hold via the catalog on the library’s website (www.wiltonlibrary.org) or by calling the reference librarians at 203-762-6350.

Parents may put children’s books and DVDs on reserve through the online catalog and pick them up at the drive-thru window. The Children’s Library staff can be reached at 203-762-6336 if parents need any help. Teen Services staff will address any items for holds, or help with teen questions at 203-762-6342.

Digital library

Another way in which patrons can be entertained is through the library’s digital services, which are free and available 24/7 for anyone with a current Wilton Library card.

EAudiobooks, eBooks, eMagazines, and AcornTV can be accessed using OverDrive and RBDigital; music, movies, TV shows can be viewed with Hoopla and Hoopla for Kids; and streaming classical and jazz music can be enjoyed with Naxos Music Library.

Patrons wishing to learn a language may do so with Transparent Language Online; and online learning can take place with thousands of helpful videos through lynda.com.

A wealth of current, comprehensive and authoritative information is available through Wilton Library’s vast selection of research databases. The reference librarians can be reached at 203-762-6350 or reference@wiltonlibrary.org and are happy to assist patrons with any of the above.

Tai-Lauria concluded, “We ask that people stay tuned to our website and social media for information. We are all in this together, and at the heart of it, we want to keep things safe for the community. This is an evolving situation in unchartered territory, so we thank everyone for their understanding and patience,” Tai-Lauria said.

For help in downloading or streaming items, call 203-762-6350.

More information is available at www.wiltonlibrary.org.