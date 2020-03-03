Wilton Library marks 125th anniversary with gala

WILTON — Wilton Library Association’s 125th Anniversary Celebration Gala is set for Saturday, March 28, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., at Rolling Hills Country Club, 333 Hurlbutt Street. This major fundraising event focuses on the quality of services and programs the library has brought to the community and will continue to provide for years to come.

This year’s honorees are Claude and Jennifer Amadeo for their contributions to the library’s STEM programs for children and teens since the Innovation Station’s inception, and Catherine Romer, for her generous contributions to the library’s Hot & Cool: Jazz at the Brubeck Room series for more than a dozen years.

“This is such an exciting year for Wilton Library, with the Brubeck Collection coming home, honoring Dave Brubeck’s jazz legacy with a Wilton Reads book about the jazz age, our 125th anniversary, and so much more,” said library Executive Director Elaine Tai-Lauria. “Along with all these wonderful events, we also want to recognize Claude and Jennifer Amadeo and Catherine Romer, who have supported our programs immeasurably over the years. We are celebrating the library’s past and looking forward to our next chapters.”

At the gala, guests will be treated to dinner, dancing, libations, and music by the Lester Lanin Orchestra, continuing the “jazz theme” adopted for this year. Special auctions and a lively paddle raise for the Brubeck Collection will enhance the festivities.

Black tie is encouraged. A few tickets are left by visiting https://one.bidpal.net/wla125gala, which includes auction items that will be available for bidding before the event for attendees and to the general public.

Tickets may also be purchased through the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org, by calling 203-762-6321, or by stopping by the circulation desk. Tickets begin at $275 per person with varying opportunities for table sponsorship, which include a pre-event VIP reception.