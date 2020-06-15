Wilton Library issues matching gift challenge

Wilton Library has a community challenge to help it meet its fundraising goal in a challenging year.

A consortium of donors on Wilton Library’s Board of Trustees has come together to provide a match of up to $10,000 for all gifts coming in from June 15 through June 22.

“We are so thrilled by the matching gift this group of individuals is putting forward to encourage others to donate. Gifts received during this one-week period are doubled. It is such a wonderful boost,” said Courtney Lilly, director of development for Wilton Library.

People wishing to make donations can visit supportwla.greatfeats.com from June 15 through June 22 to make double the impact, or they can visit wiltonlibrary.org and click on the “Always Here for You Banner.” Donations fund 100 percent of the materials that patrons borrow.

“We had all these wonderful things happening for the community and then the pandemic hit everyone,” said Elaine Tai-Lauria, executive director of Wilton Library.

Major fundraisers schedule this year for the library had to be postponed, including its 125th Anniversary Gala and Gigantic Spring Book Sale.

“We pivoted to providing Digital Library resources for everyone, creating virtual programs so that cultural learning could continue, bringing people together for cooking and knitting sessions, and even had our little ones enjoying virtual story times with Wilton’s firefighters and police. It’s been an exciting time, and the community’s letters and emails of appreciation have been most gratifying,” Tai-Lauria said.

The library’s fiscal year ends June 30. Questions may be directed to Courtney Lilly at clilly@wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6323. Wilton Library is located at 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton.