Wilton Library is opening its doors again

Wilton Library is opening its building to patrons for in-person express service appointments only beginning Monday, Sept. 28. Pictured: The library’s reconfigured circulation desk with protective glass shields for patron and staff safety. less Wilton Library is opening its building to patrons for in-person express service appointments only beginning Monday, Sept. 28. Pictured: The library’s reconfigured circulation desk with protective glass ... more Photo: Kathy Trentos Photo Photo: Kathy Trentos Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Library is opening its doors again 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — With essential precautions now in place, Wilton Library is able to welcome people through its doors for personal services, by appointment only, beginning Monday, Sept. 28.

The library building will be open for in-person express services Mondays through Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., for people who wish to browse and borrow new books, Quick Pick selections, book group books, large print books, audiobooks, music CDs, DVDs and puzzles.

The Children’s Library, Teen Services and adult internet computers also will be available by appointment during these times. The in-house personal express service times are an addition to the drive-thru window schedule, Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., which has been open since June, and the comprehensive 24/7 Digital Library that has been fully accessible since before the pandemic.

To schedule a 20-minute long appointment or a one-hour adult computer session, patrons must call the following departments: Adult Reference and Computer Sessions, 203-762-6350, Children’s Library, 203-762-6336, and Teen Services, 203-762-6342.

Reference services, including reading suggestions, continue to be available by emailing reference@wiltonlibrary.org, and requests for technical help with digital services can be emailed to techref@wiltonlibrary.org, or patrons may reach the reference desk by calling 203-762-6350.

New Wilton residents can call 203-762-6334 to set up an appointment to receive their new Wilton Library cards. The application may be completed in advance on the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org, click on Services, then Apply for a Library Card.

“We are delighted to be welcoming people back into the library. We have been providing services and many virtual programs throughout the pandemic, and now it will be so good to see our patrons inside the library and working with them in person versus virtually,” said Elaine Tai-Lauria, the library’s executive director.

As the largest public service establishment in the center, there were certain protocols that were put in place for the safety of patrons and staff.

The library is now certified to open the building following adherence to prescribed state and local guidelines. These include, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for staff, service desk protective glass shields and partitions, and a touchless temperature check station at which patrons will stop before entry. Patrons and staff will be required to wear masks that cover their noses and mouths. These protocols are in addition to hand sanitizers throughout the building, and a schedule of regular disinfecting and cleaning.

“It’s in everyone’s best interest to keep the library building open. We are therefore asking patrons to be mindful of signs and directions in the library, to maintain at least six feet for social distancing, to wash or sanitize hands frequently, follow staff instructions, and to please stay home if they are not feeling well,” Tai-Lauria said.

Changes patrons will notice are that meeting, conference, and study rooms, study carrels and tables, the Reading Room, and the Innovation Station will remain closed for now, and patron seating has been removed.

Although newspapers and print magazines are not available for reading in the library, print magazines can be reserved in the catalog and borrowed, and eMagazines can be downloaded through RB Digital with a Wilton Library card.

Toys and games have been removed from the Children’s Library and computers will not be available in the Children’s Library or Teen Services to ensure safety for all.

The library will continue its slate of virtual programming for children, teens and adults. New fall programming can be found on the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org under Events.

Registration is required for all programming so that Zoom invitation links can be sent to participants in advance of the sessions. Patrons can continue to place items on reserve and pick them up at the drive-thru window during open hours or in person with an express appointment.

Returned items still must be deposited in the blue Returns Bin in the library parking lot. Items will continue to be disinfected and quarantined for five days before being checked in.

Patrons should allow six days for their accounts to be updated. Book donations are not being accepted at this time.

“Our greatest wish is to open the library with full services. We are proceeding conservatively while continuing to monitor safety guidelines to make sure our procedures and protocols are working. As we see how things are progressing, we’ll determine which additional services we can offer to the public,” Tai-Lauria said.

Wilton Library is located at 137 Old Ridgefield Road in Wilton Center.