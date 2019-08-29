Wilton Library: Silk art, Jay and Ray, women at Yale

Jay & Ray, shown here performing in Greenwich, will visit Wilton Library Saturday, Sept. 7, at 10:15 a.m. Jay & Ray, shown here performing in Greenwich, will visit Wilton Library Saturday, Sept. 7, at 10:15 a.m. Photo: Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Library: Silk art, Jay and Ray, women at Yale 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Smooth as silk

The library hosts an art reception for Silk Painters International — NY Metro Chapter on Friday, Sept 6, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This colorful exhibition features 12 area artists who work in silk.

The artists are Ronda Lanzi of Wilton, Gloria Lanza-Bajo (Brooklyn, N.Y.), Lydia Bang (Palisades Park, N.J.), PJ Cobbs (New York, N.Y.), Jim Cusmano and Chris Cusmano (Long Valley, N.J.), Calice Fyffe (Catskill, N.Y.), Susan Grant (Califon, N.J.), Linda Parker (Orange, N.J.), Suzanne Punch (New York, N.Y.), Sissi Siska (Hoboken, N.J.), and Johanna Tiemann (New York, N.Y.).

Their works represent a wide variety of styles, media and subject matter choices all created on silk. Some of the works are wearable. The reception is free and open to the public. The exhibition runs through Oct. 3. A majority of the works will be available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the library.

The Wilton Bulletin is the media sponsor for the art exhibition.

Rockin’ preschoolers

The library invites children ages 2 to 5 with their caregivers to two new musical experiences. Rockin’ Rhythms will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. Ray, of Jay and Ray, will use various musical instruments, percussion, ukuleles, guitars, to sing and interact with various repertoire from traditional, popular and original music. Parents, grandparents, and caregivers also are invited to enjoy this experience. Beginning Sept. 9, from 11 to 11:45 a.m., Rockin’ Rhythms will continue on Mondays through Oct. 28. There are no sessions Sept. 30 or Oct. 14.

Registration is required for each of the sessions. The programs are sponsored by the Arthur J. Wall Scholarship Fund.

Blood needed

The American Red Cross Blood Drive takes place at the library on Monday, Sept. 9, from 1 to 6:30 p.m. Anyone wishing to donate blood may contact the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or go to redcrossblood.org. Actual appointment times are 1 to 6:15 p.m. Walk-ins will be accommodated. Positive ID is required at the time of the donation.

Weir Farm art exhibition

September brings Alissa Siegal to the Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence program and her exhibition to the library on Monday, Sept. 9, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Alissa’s art is contemporary and expressive with classical roots. She is constantly experimenting and evolving her style and subject matter — everything in her life shows up in her work. Creating something that has energy, life, and motion with inert materials is the driving force behind her art. She hopes through her work to express some of the complexity, joy, fear, and wonder of being human.

Visit the library’s registration link for details. The program is co-sponsored by Weir Farm Art Center and Weir Farm National Historic Site and presented by Wilton Library. There is no charge. Registration is suggested.

Story times

September is the start of story times at the library for a range of ages. Beginning with babies under 12 months, Books for Babies takes place on Wednesdays, Sept. 11 through Nov. 13, from 11 to 11:30 a.m.; 1- and 2-year olds have Wonderful Ones and Twos on Wednesdays, Sept. 11 through Nov. 13, from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.; Terrific Tales for Twos and Threes, takes place for 2- and 3-year olds on Tuesdays, Sept. 10 through Nov. 12, from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. These three drop-in story times require caregivers with them at all times.

Ready Readers, for children ages 4 and 5, will be held on Tuesdays, Sept. 10 through Oct. 1, from 4:15 to 4:45 p.m. These are drop-in sessions as well. Two Mother Goose on the Loose sessions take place on Thursdays through Nov. 14, from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. or 11 to 11:30 a.m., for children ages 6 months to 2 years. This program uses a lottery system with registration forms available at the Children’s Library desk starting this week through Sept. 9.

The library’s website has details on all of the story time programs.

First women at Yale

Author Anne Gardiner Perkins visits the library on Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. to discuss her new nonfiction, Yale Needs Women: How the First Group of Girls Rewrote the Rules of an Ivy League Giant.

The book is an unflinching account of a group of young women striving for change in 1969 as the first women accepted into Yale. It is an inspiring story of strength, resilience, and courage that continues to resonate today.

Perkins graduated from Yale with a BA in history and was the first woman editor-in-chief of the Yale Daily News.

For more information about the author, visit the library’s registration link. Registration is recommended. Books will be available for purchase and signing courtesy of Elm Street Books.

The library will be closed on Sunday, Sept. 1, and Monday, Sept. 2. Sunday hours resume on Sept. 8, from 1 to 5 p.m. To register for programs, visit wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs; the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336; Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.