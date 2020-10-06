Wilton Library holds ‘jazzy’ teen art contest

The cover for the Dave Brubeck Quartet's "Time Out" album is an inspiration for Wilton Library's jazz art contest.

WILTON — Teen artists are asked to use their talents to design a mock book jacket or vinyl album cover depicting a jazz scene anywhere from the 1920s up to the present, or a famous jazz artist.

For inspiration, participants can check out Dave Brubeck Quartet’s “Time Out” or Charlie Parker’s “Bird and Diz” albums. The books “Jazz Day: The Making of a Famous Photograph” by Roxane Orgill and “Jazz Owls” by Margarita Engle may be useful books to help get the creative juices flowing.

This contest is open to students in grades 7-12. Entries will be judged by a panel. Winners will be announced the second week of November and will receive gift certificates to Jerry’s Artarama.

Submissions will be accepted at the Wilton Library’s lobby from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 30.

Entry forms can be downloaded from www.wiltonlibrary.org and must accompany everyone’s artwork. The contest is sponsored by the John and Patricia Curran Teen Fund.

If questions, call 203-762-6343.