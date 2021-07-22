Wilton Library holding Summer Sidewalk Book Sale with ample reads

Wilton Library / Contributed photo

The Wilton Library is holding its Summer Sidewalk Book Sale on Saturday, July 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the Wilton Sidewalk Sale and Street Fair. The sale offers gently used books for beach, and vacation reads, children’s books, and teen books, cookbooks, history books, classic books, gardening, paperbacks and more.

Shoppers will also find an assortment of various CDs, and DVDs, vinyl records, puzzles and a tag sale that will be stretching from one end of the library’s front lawn to the other.