Wilton Library holding Summer Sidewalk Book Sale with ample reads

Staff
Wilton Library / Contributed photo

The Wilton Library is holding its Summer Sidewalk Book Sale on Saturday, July 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the Wilton Sidewalk Sale and Street Fair. The sale offers gently used books for beach, and vacation reads, children’s books, and teen books, cookbooks, history books, classic books, gardening, paperbacks and more.

Shoppers will also find an assortment of various CDs, and DVDs, vinyl records, puzzles and a tag sale that will be stretching from one end of the library’s front lawn to the other.

There will also be bargains for all people who attend the event, from infant to senior citizens.

The sale moves inside to the library’s gallery on Monday, July 26, where it is to continue through Thursday, July 29, during regular library hours, which are listed at: Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The library is at 137 Old Ridgefield Road in the town.

The library’s website is www.wiltonlibrary.org. The library’s main phone number is 203-762-3950.