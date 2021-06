With the lessening of Connecticut’s COVID-19 restrictions, the Wilton Library has announced that more people will be welcomed into the building for added services, and the hours have been extended.

As of Tuesday, June 1, the library’s hours for in-person visits and at the library’s Drive-Thru Window are Mondays through Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed on Sundays in th e summer. Appointments are no longer required, or needed, for adult computers or to use the library’s Children’s Library.

Elaine Tai-Lauria, executive director of Wilton Library said, “We are so happy to be able to welcome more of our patrons and provide greater access to the building. People have been so respectful of the necessary COVID protocols and we very much appreciate it.”

With regard to protocols amid the pandemic from COVID-19, masks that cover noses and mouths are still required at all times, along with following social distancing of six feet and the use of hand sanitizers amid the pandemic. Patrons are also asked to remain at their homes if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

“Since the building is open to all of our constituents from babies to elders, and people’s levels of vaccinations vary, we are going to continue our mask protocols, hand sanitizing and social distancing out of respect for everyone’s safety,” Tai-Lauria said.

Seating has also been restored to the library’s Reading Room with limited chairs that have been strategically placed to optimize physical distancing. Magazines and newspapers are also available for reading in this area. Patrons are also asked to be mindful of the time they spend in the Reading Room and throughout the spaces of, and in the library, so that all may use the library equally.

Study carrels are also distanced throughout the library as well. Computers are also available in the Internet Computer Room without adults needing appointments, and for patrons to use.

In order to prepare the space, the two computers currently in the gallery were not available for patrons to use Thursday, May 27, through Saturday, May 29. Outside seating has also been reinstated in the courtyards of the library. The library’s study rooms, meeting rooms, and Innovation Station were also not available at this time. Food was also not allowed in the building. As the COVID-19 numbers continue to decline in the Fairfield County area over the spring, and summer, the library will review additional services that can be put in place safely.

Most programs will remain virtual for the time being, the library reported. The Children’s Library is introducing a few in-person story times in the courtyard. Visit the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org for all of the library’s programming.

Materials should still be returned to the blue book bin in the library’s parking lot for the time being. Items will be quarantined for two days. Patrons should also allow three days before items are to be removed from their accounts at the library.

As of yet, the library is not able to accept book donations. Once the library’s Book Cellar is cleaned from the Spring Book Sale, which was held from Thursday, May 20, and Tuesday, May 25, and all previous items from the sale, have been removed, then the book donation bins will be opened. Announcements will be made when book donations can be accepted.

As always, the library’s Digital Library is available for all people who have Wilton Library cards. Materials may be downloaded, or streamed on a 24/7 basis. People are invited to discover eAudiobooks, eBooks, eMagazines, music, movies, TV shows, online learning, streaming jazz and classical music, online language-learning, and more.

For information about obtaining a Wilton Library card, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org, click on the “Services” tab, and scroll to “Apply for a Library Card,” or call (203) 762-6334.

For help with the Digital Library, call the reference librarians at (203) 762-6350, or email reference@wiltonlibrary.org.

The library is located at 137 Old Ridgefield Road in Wilton Center. For information, visit the FAQ page at www.wiltonlibrary.org/express-services-faq-june-2021 or call the reference librarians at (203) 762-6350.