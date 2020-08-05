Wilton Library drive-thru window closed by power outage

Wilton Library and its drive-thru window are closed today, Wednesday, Aug. 6, due to a power outage in Wilton Center caused by yesterday's storm.

WILTON — Wilton Library and its drive-thru window are closed today, Wednesday, Aug. 6, due to a power outage in Wilton Center caused by yesterday’s storm.

The power outage affects the library’s website and therefore the Digital Library. When power is restored, the Digital Library will be available again at www.wiltonlibrary.org.