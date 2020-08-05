  • Wilton Library and its drive-thru window are closed today, Wednesday, Aug. 6, due to a power outage in Wilton Center caused by yesterday’s storm. Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Library / Wilton Bulletin Contributed

    Wilton Library and its drive-thru window are closed today, Wednesday, Aug. 6, due to a power outage in Wilton Center caused by yesterday’s storm.

    Wilton Library and its drive-thru window are closed today, Wednesday, Aug. 6, due to a power outage in Wilton Center caused by yesterday’s storm.

    Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Library
Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Library
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Wilton Library and its drive-thru window are closed today, Wednesday, Aug. 6, due to a power outage in Wilton Center caused by yesterday’s storm.

Wilton Library and its drive-thru window are closed today, Wednesday, Aug. 6, due to a power outage in Wilton Center caused by yesterday’s storm.

Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Library

WILTON — Wilton Library and its drive-thru window are closed today, Wednesday, Aug. 6, due to a power outage in Wilton Center caused by yesterday’s storm.

The power outage affects the library’s website and therefore the Digital Library. When power is restored, the Digital Library will be available again at www.wiltonlibrary.org.