Wilton Library closes drive-thru service

WILTON — With the ever-changing environment and as the COVID-19 virus continues to spread in Connecticut, Wilton Library is closing its drive-thru window operation and the building to the public effective immediately through March 31.

“At this time, with stringent local, state and federal guidelines changing rapidly, and the concern for disinfecting all materials, we have decided that this is the most prudent course of action for patrons, staff and the community,” Executive Director Elaine Tai-Lauria said. “The decision was made with great care because we know the value of the service we were providing for residents.”

Wilton residents with Wilton Library cards may use the Digital Library at www.wiltonlibrary.org. Non-Wilton residents may want to check with their hometown libraries for access to these services.

During this time, the library’s blue return bin also will be closed. Patrons are asked to keep any of their borrowed items until the library is reopened. Any overdue fees will be waived until further notice and due dates will be adjusted.

The library has downloadable and streaming options for Wilton residents with current Wilton Library cards. Resources are available on the website at www.wiltonlibrary.org under the Digital Library tab.

The library also is asking that people not drop off any book donations to the library at this time. All the bins are locked until such time as book donations can be processed. Announcements will be made when the book donation bins are available again.

Status updates will be available on the website or people may sign up for the library’s email list on the library’s website homepage. Patrons may visit the library’s FAQ page for some helpful answers to their questions.

Any questions may be directed to reference@wiltonlibrary.org during this hiatus or people may call 203-762-6334 if they have issues with their library cards.