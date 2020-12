Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media

WILTON — Wilton Library has announced it will close today, Dec. 16, at 4 p.m. due to the impending snow storm and expected hazardous road conditions.

Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for updates, call 203-762-3950 or follow Wilton Library on social media. Reference librarians are still available to answer queries. Please email refernce@wiltonnlibrary.org or call 203-762-6350.