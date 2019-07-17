Wilton Library book sale on Saturday

Wilton Library’s book sale volunteers will have outdoor shelves stacked with items for sale at the street fair on July 20. Wilton Library’s book sale volunteers will have outdoor shelves stacked with items for sale at the street fair on July 20. Photo: Janet Crystal / Wilton Library Photo: Janet Crystal / Wilton Library Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Library book sale on Saturday 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Wilton Library’s book sale volunteers are getting ready for the Sidewalk Sale Book Sale on Saturday, July 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Beach/vacation reads, children’s books, teen chapter books, DVDs, CDs and more will be available right on the street in front of the library.

The library’s book sale is part of the Wilton Sidewalk Sale and Street Fair along Old Ridgefield Road in Wilton Center. For information about the sale, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org or call 203-762-6334.