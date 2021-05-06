Wilton Library becoming social with ice cream for May 8

Contributed photo

With so many new people coming to town, Wilton Library is throwing its own idea of a Welcome Wagon in the form of the College Creamery truck, and a good old-fashioned Ice Cream Social on Saturday, May 8, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the library parking lot.

All new residents are invited to join the gathering where people will get their free individually-wrapped ice cream bars courtesy of the library’s Board of Trustees, while supplies last. The ice cream social also commemorates the library’s 125th anniversary that would have taken place last year, 2021, at this time.