Wilton Library becoming social with ice cream for May 8

The Wilton Library is having an ice cream social in its parking lot from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., on Saturday, May 8, in its parking lot.

With so many new people coming to town, Wilton Library is throwing its own idea of a Welcome Wagon in the form of the College Creamery truck, and a good old-fashioned Ice Cream Social on Saturday, May 8, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the library parking lot.

All new residents are invited to join the gathering where people will get their free individually-wrapped ice cream bars courtesy of the library’s Board of Trustees, while supplies last. The ice cream social also commemorates the library’s 125th anniversary that would have taken place last year, 2021, at this time.

Residents also will be able to sign up for their new library cards, and tour the building (after the ice cream is finished, of course).

There will be a drawing for Wilton Library 125th Anniversary puzzles and a Roku Streaming stick for access to Acorn TV, Kanopy and so much more. The library is open to all without appointments in the adult and teen areas from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Call the library’s Children’s Library for appointments at 203-762-6336. For adult computer use, call 203-762-6350. The Wilton Library is located at 137 Old Ridgefield Road in the heart of Wilton Center.