Wilton Library sanitizes doors and more in light of coronavirus

WILTON — In an email to patrons on March 4, Wilton Library announced the steps it is taking to address the possible risks presented by the coronavirus.

Executive Director Elaine Tai-Lauria said the library is “working diligently to protect the health and safety of our patrons and staff.”

Specifically, Tai-Lauria said the custodial crew is sanitizing doors, door handles, railings and service desks after the library closes each evening.

Hand sanitizers have been affixed through the library for use by staff and patrons.

Flyers from the Centers for Disease Control are available for patrons to take home.

The library is asking staff and patrons who do not feel well to stay home.

The email includes a link to resources: https://www.wiltonlibrary.org/coronavirus-COVID19. The page includes links to the CDC, National Institutes of Health, and state health departments in New York and Connecticut; a video with World Health Organization’s Dr. Peter Lin; and tips for caregivers, parents and teachers.

Tai-Lauria reminds Wilton Library card-holders who cannot visit the building that there are many resources they may download including audiobooks, print books, magazines, music, movies and TV shows, and several educational databases.

For assistance, call the reference department at 203-762-6350.