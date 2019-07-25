Wilton Library Lines — the Rat Pack, earth art, innovation

Rat Pack repertoire

This is the last evening to catch the library’s Summer Music & More Concert Series for this season. Steve Kazlauskas performs his Echoes of Sinatra show from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in his seventh appearance at the library. The concert and refreshments are free. The library thanks the Village Market for its 19 years of supporting this community entertainment and Michael Crystal for keeping everyone in wine. The concert takes place in the Brubeck Room and courtyard rain or shine. There is no registration; concertgoers may drop-in or stay for the whole show.

Getting crafty for kids

Crafty Monday Mornings take place on July 29, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. with Undersea Stories and kids’ favorite sea creature —sharks. Children entering kindergarten and up will be entertained with stories, songs and a shark craft. Registration is required. Story Times continue on Tuesdays and Wednesdays per the schedule on the library’s website and Wonderful Wednesdays features Riverside Reptiles, on July 31, from 3 to 4 p.m. Kids in kindergarten and up will learn about snakes, lizards and all manner of scaly and wonderful beasts. The program is made possible by the Amadeo Family. Movie Theater Thursdays continue on Aug. 1 with Frozen at 10:15 a.m. and Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase at 2 p.m. These are drop-in films for kids. Details for all of these programs are on the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Weir Farm art exhibition

July brings Myung Gyun You to the Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence program. The exhibition will be at the library on Monday, July 29, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. After immigrating to the United States from South Korea several years ago, Myung has traveled constantly around the country, noticing the evidence of deep geological history amidst the wide range of natural habitats. He has been collecting soil from each place he travels to and incorporates it into his work, expressing the evolutionary history of the planet as part of his man-made pieces. The program is co-sponsored by Weir Farm Art Center and Weir Farm National Historic Site. There is no charge. Registration is suggested.

Seniors get help with essays

It’s definitely crunch time for rising seniors to present their best selves in writing their college admission essays. The library can provide some help with a College Essay Workshop for Rising Seniors, on Tuesday, July 30, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. With expertise and guidance from college consultants Beth and Tim Manners, seniors will discover how to make their essays stand out. Students are asked to bring their laptops or notebooks for this hands-on workshop. Space is limited and registration is required.

Creative sessions for teens

Teens can get creative this week by being crafty, doing photography or building bridges. Those extra buttons sitting at home in jars are put to use in quite a creative way in Teens Create Button Bowls on Monday, July 29, from 3 to 4:40 p.m. Teens in grades 6 through 9 will make colorful and whimsical button bowls using the library’s supply, but they may add their own from home. Space is limited and registration is required. Teens entering grades 6 through 12 can join professional photographer, Peggy Garbus, for a two-hour iPhone Photography workshop on Wednesday, July 31, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Teens will learn about the basic functions of the iPhone, explore what makes a great photo and how to achieve it. Kids must have an iPhone, preferably version 7 and up. Registration is required. To register, call 203-762-6342. A $5 fee is required to hold the student’s place. The John and Patricia Curran Teen Fund provides the remainder of the workshop costs. On Thursday, Aug. 1, teens and tweens have a Paper Bridge Challenge, from 4 to 5:15 p.m. Using just paper, teens entering grades 6 through 10 will test their engineering skills to see if they can make a bridge that spans a given distance. They will see whose bridge can handle the most weight. The Discovery Museum runs the workshop. The program is made possible by the Amadeo Family Fund. Space is limited and registration is required.

Summertime innovation

This is a great time to kick back and test drive some new skills —and the library’s Innovation Station makerspace is just the right place to try them. This week’s classes are: Friday, July 26 — Embroider a Chef’s Apron, 10 a.m. to noon; Friday, July 26 — Make Fun Buttons!, 4 to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 27 — Embroidered Tea or Hand Towels, 10 a.m. to noon; Monday, July 29 — Iron-On Pillow Cover, 10:30 a.m. to noon; Monday, July 29 — Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1 to 2:30 p.m.; Monday, July 29 — Embroidering with the Janome Memory Craft, 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, July 31 — Vinyl Adornments with the Cricut Die Cutter, 6 to 7:30 p.m.; and Thursday, Aug. 1 — Enhancing Your Pictures with Photoshop, 2 to 3:30 p.m. With the exception of Stitch Time, which is a drop-in gathering, the other sessions require registration and some of them have fees associated with them to offset the cost of materials.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.