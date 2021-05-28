Wilton Library Lines: Zentangle art, series, book club

Author and pop culture expert Caseen Gaines virtually visits the library to discuss his new book, “Footnotes: The Black Artists Who Rewrote the Rules of the Great White Way” on Tuesday, June 1, from 7 to 8 p.m. The book is the triumphant story of the all Black Broadway musical that changed the world forever. Gaines takes the audience through the glitz and glamour of New York City during the Roaring Twenties to reveal the revolutionary impact one show had on generations of Americans, and how its legacy continues to resonate today. The book is also the account of how composers Noble Sissle and Eubie Blake, along with comedians Flournoy Miller and Aubrey Lyles, overcame poverty, racism, and violence to harness the energy of the Harlem Renaissance and produce a runaway Broadway hit that launched the careers of many of the twentieth century’s most beloved Black performers. Space is limited and registration is required. Attendees must have Zoom accounts. An email link will be provided to all registrants a few days before the event. Books are available for purchase through elmstreetbooks.com. A portion of the proceeds benefits Wilton Library. The media sponsor is GOOD Morning Wilton. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for program details and to register.

Time to doodle while Zooming

Amy, the library's certified Zentangle instructor, offers a fun and relaxing live online Zentangle art session, “Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy,” on Wednesday, June 2, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. This meditative art form uses simple steps to teach practitioners how to create beautiful patterns. This relaxing session is for neophytes and accomplished artists, from teens ages 13-years-old-and older, to adults. See the library’s registration link for suggestions of supplies needed. Registration is required and space is limited. Participants must have Zoom accounts. An email link will be provided to all registrants prior to the session. Email alilienharper@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register and for short video tutorials.

Series explores Victorian novels

Mark J. Schenker of Yale College returns to the library to present a four-part series, “What’s “Victorian” About the Victorian Novel? A Consideration of Four Novels by Four Authors,” on consecutive Thursdays, June 3, 10, 17 and 24, from 5 to 6 p.m. In these virtual sessions, he will discuss four novels published during the reign of Queen Victoria, (1837-1901). The classic books will be in the order of their publication, focusing on both their style and structure as works of literary art, and the social and intellectual issues they engage. Attendees are not expected to read or reread all or even any of the novels, but a familiarity with them will make the lectures more meaningful. Please see the library’s registration link for program details. The novels are Jane Eyre, Charlotte Brontë; “Great Expectations,” Charles Dickens; “Middlemarch,” George Eliot; and “Tess of the D’Urbervilles,” Thomas Hardy. There is no charge for the program. This lecture is made possible with the support of the Literary Series in Memory of Amy Quigley. Advance registration is required. Register online in order to receive the Zoom session invitation link. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Book club for kids

The “Silver Club Virtual Book Club” is off to a great start. This book club for kids in the fifth grade through the seventh grade, is run by four current eighth grade students: Kendra W, Sydney F, Lena O, and Grace H. The students are vying for a Girl Scouts Silver Award. The book club meets once a week on Saturdays, from 3 to 4 p.m. over Zoom through July 10. New members are always welcomed. Readers learn new topics, read new books, make new friends, and just have a good time. A variety of books are offered and are chosen every two weeks via a vote by the members. Members will be added to a Google classroom where information, extra activities, and more will be available. Registration is required. Zoom links are emailed shortly before the start of each program. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Last season session for book group

Using Zoom, professional book discussion leader Susan Boyar discusses “Bowlaway” by author Elizabeth McCracken, for the Wilton Library Readers book group on Wednesday, June 9, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Attendees are free to munch their lunches while discussing the book. Participants must have a Zoom account. An email link will be provided to all registrants a few days before the meeting. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions may be emailed to kzeibak@wiltonlibrary.org.

Annual Appeal

This past year, the library increased investment in digital resources and pivoted to virtual programs including Children’s story times, Zentangle classes, literary discussions, jazz concerts, and more. None of this would be possible without the support of private donations to the Annual Appeal. Although the library welcomes the public, it is not a public library, therefore it is not wholly funded by tax dollars. Each year approximately 25 percent of the library’s budget must be raised to maintain and enhance the collection and provide programs and services to the community. That means 100 percent of the materials on the shelves and in the digital library have to be raised through donations. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to make a donation today before the library’s fiscal year ends on June 30, 2021.

The library and Drive-Thru Window will be closed on Monday, May 31 in observance of Memorial Day. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about the library’s Digital Library, or any of the library’s databases. For those Wilton residents needing a library card to access the Digital Library, call 203-762-6334. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, email reference@wiltonlibrary.org.