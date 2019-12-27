Wilton Library Lines: Great book/great movie, Hoopla

Last few days of shopping

Books are still available for late gift exchanges at the Holiday Book Sale taking place in the gallery through Dec. 29. The sale features a large array of pristine books, DVDs, CDs, and audiobooks suitable for all ages. All purchases support the library.

The Giving Tree and Giving Gelt also are available through the 29th. If people aren’t sure what to bring to someone’s house for the New Year celebration, what better gift than a book being added to the library’s collection in the host family’s honor? Patrons simply choose an ornament from the Giving Tree. A bookplate can be placed in the book in someone’s honor or memory. People can make a donation to Giving Gelt that will go directly to the Children’s Library for its collection. A bookplate can be specified for Giving Gelt, too.

This also is the last week of the beautiful “A Harvest of Hues” art exhibition. People can make the library a destination visit with friends and family during the holiday week and even may surprise themselves with the purchase of a painting to take home.

End of year giving

It is commonly believed that Wilton Library is a municipal library, supported entirely by local tax dollars — this is not the case. Wilton Library is a public/private partnership. Wilton Library Association needs to raise approximately 25 percent of its budget through private donations that fill the shelves and provide programs and services. Patrons’ gifts to the Annual Friends Campaign enables items to be purchased and ensures that Wilton Library remains the center for enrichment in the community. Again, private donations alone fund the collection materials, programs and services. The generosity of the community is what keeps the level of programming, services and collection content high. Tax-deductible donations may be made online at www.wiltonlibrary.org/give.

Next great book, movie and more

People may find themselves with a little downtime over the holidays so now is the time to check out NextReads on the library’s website (www.wiltonlibrary.org). This service delivers personalized newsletters based on the reader’s preferences right to their email addresses. Readers can find ideas for their next books, audiobooks, or DVDs through the monthly emails containing genre-based suggestions. There are 20 genres for all ages to choose from; each email contains suggestions that link directly to the library’s catalog so people can easily reserve them for check-out.

Readers can unsubscribe or change their email selections at any time. Check it out by clicking on the NextReads icon on the library’s homepage or find the link in the library’s The Week Ahead newsletter.

What’s all the Hoopla?

While people are relaxing with family and friends, they can enjoy a favorite holiday movie or music instantly with free digital downloads or streaming from Hoopla Digital. Music is available to borrow for seven days; movies and TV shows check out for three days. The automatic return feature eliminates late fees. All that is needed is a Wilton Library card to get started and a visit to www.wiltonlibrary/hoopla.

Readers get together

The Wilton Library Readers begin the year with an American classic, The Grapes of Wrath, by John Steinbeck Wednesday, Jan. 8, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Susan Boyar is the professional book group facilitator who will lead the group. The library has various editions, along with a DVD and audiobook recordings.

The group gets together the second Wednesday of each month through June. Registration is suggested, especially during the winter months when inclement weather may cause cancellations and notifying attendees is paramount.

Stalling the clock on aging

Author Daniel Levitin’s latest book, Successful Aging: A Neuroscientist Explores the Power and Potential of Our Lives, will be discussed when he visits the library on Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Author of the bestsellers, This Is Your Brain on Music and The Organized Mind, Levitin turns his keen insights to what happens in people’s brains as they age and why people should think about health span, not life span. Based on a rigorous analysis of neuroscientific evidence, he details what readers can do to make the most of their seventies, eighties, and nineties today, no matter how old they are now.

Levitin, Ph.D., is a neuroscientist, cognitive psychologist, and bestselling author. He is founding dean of arts and humanities at the Minerva Schools at KGI in San Francisco, and professor emeritus of psychology and neuroscience at McGill University.

A Q&A will follow the talk. Books will be available for purchase and signing courtesy of Elm Street Books. Registration is highly recommended.

Please note: The library will be closed on New Year's Eve day and New Year's Day, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.