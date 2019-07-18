Wilton Library Lines: Cartoons, trivia, sounds of Sinatra

Steve Kazlauskas performs his Echoes of Sinatra on Thursday, July 25, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., at Wilton Library.

Cartoon demo

Wilton High School alumnus Emma Keating returns to the library for her Cartoon Drawing Demonstration on Friday, July 19, from 11 to noon, for kids in grades 3 to 6.

The kids will be able to see mermaids, fairies, pirates, and spacemen come to life on a sketchbook. Everyone who attends will leave with a quick sketch made on the spot.

Emma is going into her junior year at Purchase College where she is studying film. She creates her own animated movies by drawing thousands of individual pictures. These frames add up to make a full story. Her animated short “Saving Me,” has won several awards including Scholastic Gold Key, Juan Castillo Best Film in Connecticut, and the New Canaan New Age Film Festival Best in Animation.

This is a drop-in program; there is no registration.

A sidewalk full of books and more

The library’s annual Summer Sidewalk Book Sale will be held Saturday, July 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gently-used books, CDs, DVDs, and random merchandise will be for sale in the library’s parking lot property along Old Ridgefield Road.

All proceeds benefit the library. The sale is part of the Wilton Sidewalk Sale and Street Fair.

Book folding art

Participants will learn how to fold a book into a simple picture Monday, July 22, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The library provides the book, the pencil, the ruler and the pattern to follow to create a unique piece of art. The program is for adults ages 18+.

Space is limited; registration is required.

Teens get creative too

Teens who love to doodle can channel their inner artistry in Zentangle Art for Teens on Monday, July 22, from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Using a few simple steps and techniques, Amy Lilien-Harper, the library’s certified Zentanglist, will help teens in grades 6 through 12 with the process.

Space is limited and registration is required. The program is sponsored by the John and Patricia Curran Teen Fund.

Different teen creativity

Trivia for Teens will be held Tuesday, July 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. for teens entering grades 7 through 9.

Working together, teams of six will answer multiple rounds of questions in categories about movies and music, sports teams, current events, general knowledge, and more. Kids can form a team or join one once they arrive. Snacks will be provided.

Space is limited and registration is required. The John & Patricia Curran Teen Fund sponsor this fun night.

Fun Wednesday

Annie and the Natural Wonder Band perform in the Wonderful Wednesdays program on July 24 from 3 to 4 p.m.

Annie and her friend, Safari Bob, have been playing original Americana music for children and their families for more than 30 years. Their program is all about nature and is for children ages 3 and up with caregivers.

The program is made possible by Kim and Mike Healy. Registration is required and there is no fee.

Old blue eyes is back

Steve Kazlauskas performs his Echoes of Sinatra show for the final Summer Music & More Concert on Thursday, July 25, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., in the Brubeck Room rain or shine.

This is a concert of American Songbook/Rat Pack compilations — and Steve’s seventh straight year performing at the summer concerts. The free concert is open to the public along with free refreshments.

The series is sponsored by The Village Market for the 19th year. Wine is being provided by Michael Crystal. There is no charge and no registration.

Please note: Billy & The Showmen perform in tonight’s free Summer Music & More Concert from 5 to 6:30 p.m. No registration is needed. To register for programs, visit wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs; the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336; Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.