Wilton League welcomes Ms. President US to Thursday meeting

WILTON — Several participants in the inaugural Ms. President US/Wilton program will be the featured guests at the virtual meeting of the Wilton League of Woman Voters on Thursday, Dec. 10.

Ms President US is a non-partisan, nonprofit, community-based initiative, dedicated to inspiring and preparing girls in fourth through eighth grade to aim for the highest civic leadership positions and to know they can achieve them. It seeks to teach girls the importance of female involvement in public service, the responsibility it entails, and the opportunity it provides.

Through the program sessions, girls learn about public speaking, political diplomacy, listening skills, local/state/federal government, and women’s history while having an opportunity to meet and greet exemplary female leaders. High school mentors work with the participants in each session.

The program will culminate with a campaign and election for Ms President US/Wilton.

Recent speakers have included Kim Mellin, co-director of the Wilton Historical Society, First Selectwoman Lynn Vanderslice of Wilton, Themis Klarides, current minority leader in the state House of Representatives, and state Senator Mae Flexer. The Wilton program is the first formal chapter being launched through a replication process aimed at creating a template for local chapters to be established in additional locations. More information on the Ms. President program is available at mspresidentus.org.

The Wilton League is a founding supporter of the program. The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan organization that strives for an informed and engaged community. It specifically encourages active voter participation and works to increase understanding of government and major public issues.

For all future League events and membership information, log onto wiltonlwv.org. Anyone interested in attending the December meeting, may email reply to wiltonlwv@gmail.com and a Zoom meeting link will be sent.