Wilton League of Women Voters discusses recycling

Jennifer Fascitelli of the Wilton Department of Public Works discusses recycling at the Nov. 14 Wilton League of Women Voters meeting.

Jennifer Fascitelli of the Wilton Department of Public Works, gave an informative overview of the recycling issue in Connecticut and in Wilton at the Nov. 14 meeting of the Wilton League of Women Voters.

While Wilton has reduced its 12,000 tons of garbage from 1990, there is still much education and action that needs to be addressed, according to Fascitelli.

Reducing the amount of waste generated is an environmental and financial concern. The town goal is to reduce the amount of waste an additional 10 percent by 2024. Fascitelli spoke of working with other municipalities and of future town initiatives in progress.

Wilton schools have been following a Zero Waste program. “Recycling is a work in progress,” Fascitelli said. “There needs to be more uniformity and more people invested in recycling.”

The town is recommending the Three Rs to reduce waste: Reduce, Reuse and Recycle waste products.

Visit the town website at wiltonct.org to follow town recycling guidelines or go to Connecticut’s RecycleCt.com for its list of “What’s in/What’s out.” This is a universal list of recyclables, and also goes “beyond the blue bin offering ideas for reuse,” Fascitelli said.

More ideas may be had by attending Wilton’s Zero Waste Faire at Wilton High School on March 29, 2020.