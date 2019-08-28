Wilton League hosts Will Haskell

State Sen. Will Haskell (D-26), shown speaking at a vigil for victims of gun violence last December in Wilton, will be the guest speaker at the Wilton League of Women Voters' meeting on Sept. 26.

The Wilton League of Women will have its opening meeting and luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Comstock Community Center.

The meeting will begin with a “meet and greet” at 11:15 am. A light lunch will be served and the featured guest will be state Sen. Will Haskell (D-26). He will discuss the latest Connecticut efforts on the Government Administration and Election Committee and the Higher Education and Advancement Committee.

The community is invited and the cost is $20. For information and to register, visit wiltonlwv.org.

The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan political organization that does not support or oppose any political party, candidate for elective office, or office holder. It encourages informed active participation of citizens in government, and works to increase the understanding of major public policy issues through education and advocacy.