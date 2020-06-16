Wilton Land Conservation Trust honors two students

The Wilton Land Conservation Trust (WLCT) honored two seniors as part of the Wilton High School Academic Awards Program. A small ceremony was held at the Spencer-Rice Preserve, a newly-created Biodiversity Experimental Station.

The WLCT Junior Book Award was presented by Donna Merrill, WLCT trustee, to Eli Grass for demonstrating outstanding environmental leadership and commitment to the community.

“It’s important to get involved with the Wilton Land Conservation Trust because you’re doing something good for the environment and your community,” Eli said.

The WLCT E. Dan Cappel Senior Scholarship Award and a scholarship of $1,500, was presented to Brett Gilman by Peter Gaboriault, WLCT president.

The award is given to a senior in honor of E. Dan Cappel, a Wilton High School science teacher who was instrumental in protecting the environment in the face of Route 7’s proposed reroute through Wilton.

The Wilton Land Conservation Trust is a nonprofit group devoted to building community, protecting nature, and preventing the loss of Wilton’s natural, scenic, historical, and recreational values.