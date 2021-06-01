Wilton Land Conservation Trust, chestnut foundation establish orchard Staff June 1, 2021 Updated: June 1, 2021 2:44 p.m.
The Wilton Land Conservation Trust, The American Chestnut Foundation, and the Wilton community recently established a germplasm conservation orchard at the Conservation Trust's recently acquired 183 Ridgefield Road Preserve in Wilton.
The Wilton Land Conservation Trust, The American Chestnut Foundation and community members recently established a germplasm conservation orchard at the Conservation Trust’s 183 Ridgefield Road Preserve in Wilton.
Members of the community gathered at the Wilton Conservation Land Trust (WCLT) preserve to establish a Germplasm Conservation Orchard (GCO) of American chestnut trees. The enthusiastic and diverse group assembled around the foundation of the currently under-construction Offutt Barn.