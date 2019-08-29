Wilton Labor Day — What’s open and closed?

Monday, Sept. 2, is Labor Day. Here’s what will be open and closed for this federal holiday:

Wilton town offices will be closed.

Wilton Public Schools will be closed.

Wilton Transfer Station will be closed Saturday, Aug. 31, and Monday, Sept. 2.

Wilton Library will be closed Sunday, Sept. 1, and Monday, Sept. 2.

Post offices will be closed.

Banks will be closed.

Wilton Senior Center will be closed.

Wilton Historical Society will be closed.

Village Market will be open.

Stop & Shop will be open.

Caraluzzi’s will be open.

Department of Motor Vehicles will close at 12:30 on Friday, Aug. 30, and will re-open on Tuesday, Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7:45 a.m.

Deadlines for letters to the editor — Monday at noon — and obituaries — Tuesday at noon — remain the same.