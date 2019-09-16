Wilton Kiwanis supports senior group with scholarship

At its meeting on Sept. 11, the Wilton Kiwanis Club made a donation to Stay at Home in Wilton to be used for a scholarship to financially assist people who would like to join the organization. From left are MaryAnne Franco, Stay at Home president Sally Kirmser, Larry Mauer, Gordon Nugent and Dave Hapke.

Stay at Home in Wilton is a nonprofit, membership organization that helps seniors feel comfortable staying in their own homes rather than going to a senior housing facility. Volunteers provide rides to the doctor, dentist, grocery store, hairdressers, barbershop, wherever in Wilton and neighboring areas the senior needs to go. They also help out with small household chores such as changing a lightbulb or fixing a drain.

The program also provides opportunities to socialize with others.

Information: stayathomeinwilton.org.