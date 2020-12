Wilton Kiwanis Club / Contributed photo

WILTON — The quarterly “Feed Wilton” Kiwanis Club food drive for the Wilton Social Services food pantry this past weekend, Dec. 11-13, at the Village Market generated $14,260.

Since adapting to the pandemic in June with a focus on cash and gift cards, each successive effort has achieved a record-level response, the club said. Overall, contributions from the community, the Kiwanis Foundation and Kiwanis members have resulted in more than $35,000 to benefit the food insecure.