Wilton Kiwanis helps young readers

In front, from left, are Elaine Tai-Lauria, executive director of Wilton Library; Mary Anne Mendola Franco, Wilton Kiwanis president and Wilton Library assistant director; Tanner Schmauch; Madeline Luiz; and Kiwanian Ray Tobiassen. In back are Kiwanians David Hapke; Rudi Hoefling; Paul Hannah; and Den Taylor. less In front, from left, are Elaine Tai-Lauria, executive director of Wilton Library; Mary Anne Mendola Franco, Wilton Kiwanis president and Wilton Library assistant director; Tanner Schmauch; Madeline Luiz; and ... more Photo: Janet Crystal / Wilton Library Photo: Janet Crystal / Wilton Library Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Kiwanis helps young readers 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Wilton Kiwanis Club presents a check for $2,550 to Wilton Library for the net proceeds from pumpkin sales during Oct. 12-13.

The Kiwanis Club sold pumpkins on the grounds of the Wilton Historical Society during October to raise funds for the charitable causes it supports.