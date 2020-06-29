Wilton Kiwanis food drive sets record

Wilton's food pantry is the beneficiary of $12,240 following a food drive by the Wilton Kiwanis Club June 26-28. From left are Kiwanians Matt Boswick and Jack McFadden; Sarah Heath, director of Social Services; and Kiwanian Tom Connors.

WILTON — While the world has been shut down by the COVID-19, the Kiwanis Club of Wilton has been exploring ways to continue to help its community. Not being able to hold its traditional quarterly food drives for the Wilton Food Pantry, the club decided to ask for gift cards and cash at the Village Market this past weekend.

Through the generosity of Wilton residents to help their neighbors who are food insecure, $8,840 was collected. Along with a $3,400 donation by Kiwanis members and the Kiwanis Foundation, a grand total of $12,240 was presented to Sarah Heath, director of Wilton Social Services.

“The Kiwanis Club thanks the residents of Wilton and wishes all good health during these challenging times,” a statement from the club said.

