Wilton Kiwanis citrus sale starts soon

From left, Kiwanians Jerry Sperole, Marty Clancy, Bud Taylor, Bill Brautigam, Dave Hapke, Den Taylor and Fred "Hans" Sindel get ready for the club's annual citrus sale which begins Jan. 20.

WILTON — It’s not too early to be thinking about fresh oranges, grapefruit and mandarins, according to the Kiwanis Club of Wilton.

The club’s citrus committee is planning its 2020 annual citrus sale which runs from Jan. 20 to Feb. 20. The fruit will arrive in Wilton for pick up Monday, March 2 to Thursday, March 5, at ECS Transportation, 390 Danbury Road, Wilton.

The club is adding a new item in chocolate to also be offered for sale. The company supplying the chocolate has yet to be determined.

Orders may be placed with a member of the Kiwanis Club or by visiting online at wiltonkiwanis.org.