Wilton Kiwanis Club food drive is this weekend

The Wilton Kiwanis Club will conduct its holiday food drive this weekend.

Club members will be outside Village Market on Old Ridgefield Road and Stop & Shop on River Road from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on:

Friday, Dec. 13.

Saturday, Dec. 14.

Sunday, Dec. 15.

The club will be collecting non-perishable food, household items such as paper towels and tissues, and personal hygiene products for Wilton’s food pantry.