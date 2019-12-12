The Wilton Kiwanis Club will conduct its holiday food drive this weekend.

Club members will be outside Village Market on Old Ridgefield Road and Stop & Shop on River Road from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on:

Friday, Dec. 13.

Saturday, Dec. 14.

Sunday, Dec. 15.

The club will be collecting non-perishable food, household items such as paper towels and tissues, and personal hygiene products for Wilton’s food pantry.