Wilton Kiwanis Club donates pumpkin patch proceeds
Family & Children's Agency, led by the Minks to Sinks volunteers, was the beneficiary of the Wilton Kiwanis Club’s very successful Pumpkin Patch charity weekend, Oct. 9-12. The weekend’s proceeds of $5,790 were presented recently. At the check presentation were, from left, Den Taylor, Kiwanis president-elect; Paul Hannah; Rob Cashel, CEO of FCA; Michelle Doggett, chair of Minks to Sinks; and Kiwanis vice president Carol Boehly.
