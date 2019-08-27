Wilton Kiwanians await annual pumpkin sale

From left, Kiwanis Club members Bud Taylor, Ray Tobiassen, Dan Mahoney, Den Taylor and Rudi Hoefling get ready for the club's annual delivery of pumpkins. The pumpkin sale starts Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, in Wilton, Conn.

The Kiwanis Club’s pumpkin committee is planning for Friday, Sept. 27. That’s the day the pumpkins arrive at the Wilton Historical Society for the sale that begins the very next day. Helping to set up will be the new Kiwanis family members, many who helped out at the annual pancake breakfast on Memorial Day, a new membership opportunity available to all families. For information on the new family program go to wiltonkiwanis.org.

When sale starts, the weekday hours will be from 1 to 6 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will also be an honor box on the table if there are no salespeople at the site.

On the weekend of Oct 12-13 the net proceeds from sales will be donated to the children’s section of the Wilton Library, a charity the club helps support.