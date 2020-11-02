Wilton: In quarantine and need an absentee ballot?

Emergency absentee ballots are available for people who are in quarantine or have an unforeseen illness and can not make it to the polls.

WILTON — Electors who are in quarantine and/or COVID positive or have another unforeseen illness or disability, can have a designee pick up and return their ballot for the presidential election on Nov. 3.

On Monday, Nov. 2, or Tuesday, Nov. 3, they may fill out an Emergency Absentee Ballot application. They may have a designee bring the application to the Wilton Town Clerk at town hall at 238 Danbury Road between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Once the designee arrives at the vestibule at the back of Wilton Town Hall, they should call the town clerk’s office at 203-563-0106. The designee will be given a ballot.

After a voter completes the ballot, they may have their designee drop the ballot in the drop box in front of Wilton Police Headquarters, 240 Danbury Road, prior to 8 p.m. Tuesday.