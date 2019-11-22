Wilton Holiday Market returns to Old Town Hall

Just in time for the holidays, the fourth annual Holiday Market will be held in historical Old Town Hall from Friday through Sunday, Dec. 6-8.

Featured at the market will be the works of:

Cynthia Alexander Designs, which offers precious and semi-precious stone jewelry, lavender-filled silk pillows, and lavender-scented accessories.

Jean Forte Vintage Gifts and Home Goods, offering a selection of vintage home goods, including silver, glass, china and one-of-a-kind items.

Suzanne Saltzman, who creates one-of-a-kind evening handbags and clutches adorned with semi-precious stones and crystals. She also sells a variety of shawls, scarves, and hats.

Fiona Mittag, who sells antique prints and framing.

Show hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dec. 6 and Dec. 7, and noon to 5 on Sunday, Dec. 8

Old Town Hall is located at 69 Ridgefield Road, parking and entrance is behind Old Town Hall on 2 Belden Hill Lane.