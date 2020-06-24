Wilton Historical Society volunteer wins scholarship

WILTON — Wilton High School senior Dalton DiCamillo was awarded the Wilton Historical Society’s Walter R. T. Smith Memorial Scholarship at the virtual Wilton High School Awards Ceremony on June 8.

“Dalton has been a great asset to the society throughout his high school years. His love of hands-on history was matched by his ability to engage children in our programs,” said Co-Director Kim Mellin.

“In 2019, Dalton planned all of the activities for one of our most popular events, the end-of-year Mad Hatter Tea Party. We have been lucky to have had such a multi-talented volunteer in Dalton.”

The scholarship honors the memory of tool collector extraordinaire Walter R. T. Smith (1922-2015) who was a two-term president and emeritus trustee of the Wilton Historical Society, master builder, building historian and preservationist.

Dalton began volunteering for the historical society during his freshman year. At the museum complex at 224 Danbury Road, he worked primarily with the museum educator, and was a faithful volunteer at Saturday children’s workshops. Those programs ranged over a gamut of hands-on history activities, from Colonial cookery to bookbinding, candle-making, writing with quills, basketry, woodworking, trade signs, Ghost Night, Colonial Boot Camp during the summer, and much more.

Assisting customers in the Betts Store Museum Shop, providing support during special events such as the American Artisan Show, and posting events on social media were more ways in which Dalton made a difference at the historical society with his volunteering.

Dalton plans to attend the University of Connecticut this fall, where his intended focus is biomedical engineering.