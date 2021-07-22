Skip to main content
Wilton Historical Society receiver of $5,500 Elizabeth Raymond Ambler Trust grant

Staff
The Wilton Historical Society recently offered a May Day Vintage Tea Cup Workshop for children. The Historical Society has since received a grant from the Elizabeth Raymond Ambler Trust in order to research the history of African Americans in the town.

The Wilton Historical Society has recently received a $5,500 grant from the Elizabeth Raymond Ambler Trust. The funding is to be used to research Black history in Wilton.

The grant request stated, in part: “In this year of reckoning over the country’s legacy of slavery and racial inequality, it is evident that in many places, local stories about those iniquities have not been fully explored, or perhaps have been swept under the rug. In any number of states and towns, Wilton included, there is still much to be learned from the documents and artifacts that provide proof and evidence of some painful episodes in our local past. Facts are needed to ground discussion and to make more information available to the public,” the grant request read.

“We are extremely grateful to the Elizabeth Raymond Ambler Trust for their continued support,” Allison Sanders, co-director of the Wilton Historical Society, said. “The research produced during this project will support re-interpretation of artifacts, support school programs and contribute to scholarship on this topic,” Sanders said.

“Research findings will be available through a written narrative, a lecture, a video — all available to the public. The research will be undertaken by historian Dr. Julie Hughes, college professor and an archivist at the Wilton History Room at Wilton Library.”

The Historical Society’s mission is: “To shine a light on the making and meaning of history through Wilton’s stories and historic preservation.”

The Historical Society is located at 224 Danbury Road in Wilton.