Wilton Historical Society receiver of $5,500 Elizabeth Raymond Ambler Trust grant

The Wilton Historical Society has recently received a $5,500 grant from the Elizabeth Raymond Ambler Trust. The funding is to be used to research Black history in Wilton.

The grant request stated, in part: “In this year of reckoning over the country’s legacy of slavery and racial inequality, it is evident that in many places, local stories about those iniquities have not been fully explored, or perhaps have been swept under the rug. In any number of states and towns, Wilton included, there is still much to be learned from the documents and artifacts that provide proof and evidence of some painful episodes in our local past. Facts are needed to ground discussion and to make more information available to the public,” the grant request read.