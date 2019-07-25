Wilton Historical Society presents ‘Trees Can Be Herbs’

Many healing properties of herbs — such as mint or chamomile — are well known. Lesser known, but just as useful are the leaves, bark and other parts of trees.

Birch leaves, for instance, can be used medicinally to treat gastrointestinal ailments and sore muscles, and as a tea to treat gout. The cambium wood layer can be cut into strips and boiled to create edible “birch noodles.”

The leaves and bark of willow are a source of salicin/salicylic acid, the predecessor of aspirin, for fever reduction and pain relief. Other common trees with herbal qualities include pine, beech and dogwood.

On Thursday, August 1 from 4:30 - 5:30, Master Gardener Dana Weinberg will present an informal “talk and touch” titled “Beyond the Garden —Trees Can Be Herbs” on Thursday, Aug. 1, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road.

She will share her extensive knowledge of birch, willow and many other trees that provide much more than shade and beauty in the garden. The talk will be followed by a reception in the Colonial Herb Garden.

A Stamford resident, Weinberg has gardened enthusiastically for most of her life and received her master gardener certification from the University of Connecticut in 2016. Her other interests including cooking, baking, floral decoration, and a wide variety of studio art endeavors. She volunteers extensively at the Bartlett Arboretum in Stamford, where she has helped to catalog the fern garden, designed and led classes on Arbor Earth Day, and has spent many hour weeding and mulching.

The event includes questions and answers, and a wine and cheese reception; free for members, $10 for non-members. Register by calling 203-762-7257 or email info@wiltonhistorical.org.