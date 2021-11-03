Wilton High theater returns to indoor shows this fall to find 'normalcy'
Ella DeLuca, Finnegan Ryder, Emmy Baer, Lucy Beach in Wilton High School Theater's production of Peter and Starcatcher. The show opens Wednesday, Nov. 10.
Ella DeLuca, Finnegan Ryder, Emmy Baer, Lucy Beach in Wilton High School Theater's production of Peter and Starcatcher.
Sarah Bennett, Matthew Huang in Wilton High School Theater's production of Peter and Starcatcher. The show opens Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 in Wilton, Connecticut.
Sarah Bennett, Matthew Huang in Wilton High School Theater's production of Peter and Starcatcher. The show opens Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 in Wilton, Connecticut.
Ella DeLuca in Wilton High School Theater's production of Peter and Starcatcher. The show opens Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 in Wilton, Connecticut.
Sayuki Layne, Illeas Paschalidis and Thomas Fletcher.
Sayuki Layne in Wilton High School Theater's production of Peter and Starcatcher. The show opens Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at Wilton High School.
Illeas Paschalidis and Sayuki Layne in Wilton High School Theater's production of Peter and Starcatcher. The show opens Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Wilton, Connecticut.
WILTON — The high school theater department will return indoors this fall for its production of “Peter and the Starcatcher,” set to span five shows.
This production, scheduled for Nov. 10-13, follows a spring offering that was set up completely outdoors to allow students some freedoms from COVID-19 restrictions, including being able to rehearse and ultimately perform without masks and to field a live audience. The department also streamed live performances from inside the theater last year while wearing masks and with no live audience.
J.D. is a New York transplant, having been raised in Brooklyn and on Long Island. When he is not chasing down a lead, one may find J.D. listening to 70's R&B, training in a boxing gym or cooking in his kitchen. Besides his affinity for local journalism, J.D. has also reported live from media row at a number of professional and collegiate sports events.