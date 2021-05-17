Wilton High theater department 'Working' out a final performance J.D. Freda May 17, 2021 Updated: May 17, 2021 1:40 p.m.
1 of5
A scene from Wilton High School’s performance of WORKING which will open on May 19th. The musical will take place outdoors at Kristine Lilly FIeld at the high school. A scene from Wilton High Schoolâ€™s performance of WORKING which will open on May 19th. The musical will take place outdoors at Kristine Lilly FIeld at the high school.
Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of5
Ryan Witty, Madeline Mosquera in a scene of Wilton High School’s performance of WORKING which will open on May 19th. The musical will take place outdoors at Kristine Lilly FIeld at the high school. Ryan Witty, Madeline Mosquera in a scene of Wilton High Schoolâ€™s performance of WORKING which will open on May 19th. The musical will take place outdoors at Kristine Lilly FIeld at the high school.
Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5
Rachel Slater in a scene of Wilton High School’s performance of WORKING which will open on May 19th. The musical will take place outdoors at Kristine Lilly FIeld at the high school. Rachel Slater in a scene of Wilton High Schoolâ€™s performance of WORKING which will open on May 19th. The musical will take place outdoors at Kristine Lilly FIeld at the high school.
Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of5
WILTON — Student thespians can breathe a sigh of relief this week as they finish up preperations for their long-anticipated performance of the musical, “Working.”
Months of perseverance and fundraising to the tune of over $25,000 will culminate in several outdoor performances on the North Field of Wilton High School this week at 8 p.m. on May 19, 20, 22 and 23, weather permitting. A rain date of May 24 will be used if one or more performances are affected by weather.